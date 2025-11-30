Victorians are being urged to prepare for a warmer-than-average summer and an increase in fire risk across many parts of Victoria, according to the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer released today. Some welcome spring rainfall has temporarily boosted soil moisture and green growth across…
CFA warns of increased fire risk despite recent rainfall
-
CFA warns of increased fire risk despite recent rainfall
Victorians are being urged to prepare for a warmer-than-average summer and an increase in fire risk across many parts of Victoria, according to the Australian…