Landcare lost a titan last week with the passing of Warragul’s Geoff Lockwood, with tributes flowing for his dedication to the local environment. Mr Lockwood died on Wednesday, 17 December. Committing his life to conservation, with a personal love for Australia’s rich world of reptiles,…
Locals mourn Landcare legend Geoff Lockwood
-
Reader’s jolly moments
The holiday spirit is in full swing as the community contributed their best Santa moments, featuring family, friends, and even pets. The submissions showcased creativity,…