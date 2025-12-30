Cardinia Eyewatch reports a 45-year-old man in a stolen car collided with another vehicle in Pakenham earlier this week, injuring a teenage boy who was sent to hospital with injuries. The offender fled the scene and requested a lift home from a nearby resident. After…
Suspect caught after good Samaritan alerts police
-
Summer craft fun for kids
Keep their kids entertained this summer and spark their creativity with some at-home crafts. From colourful art to nature-inspired DIYs, there’s no shortage of exciting…