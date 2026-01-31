Home » Macclesfield conservationist awarded OAM
,

Macclesfield conservationist awarded OAM

Macclesfield conservationist Alan David Clayton has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to conservation, the environment, and to the community. Mr Clayton who’s now retired and lives in Macclesfield since 2010, said the recognition came…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Emerald recognised as haven of the arts

    Emerald recognised as haven of the arts

    Emerald is a haven for the arts, and that passion has been given well-deserved recognition at Cardinia’s Australia Day awards. The Emerald Arts Society won…

More News

  • A testimony of hope

    A testimony of hope

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 448546 Rose’s family escaped South Sudan’s civil war and settled in Ethiopia for safety in refugee camps. In 2000, when she was 6 years…

  • Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531198 A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in…

  • Rising star shines

    Rising star shines

    Some talents shine brightest when given room to grow and Soumil Aggarwal is proof. From a simple school project, he’s crafted a film that’s capturing attention across Victoria. Gazette journalist…

  • Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests

    Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests

    Victoria Police laid 4,300 charges against Melbourne youth gang members last year, including many from the Casey and Greater Dandenong. The thousands of charges included almost 400 for the possession…

  • Major works to extend lanes on Clyde Road bridge to begin

    Major works to extend lanes on Clyde Road bridge to begin

    The Princes Freeway in Berwick will be closed on weeknights in February and March as part of the Clyde Road Upgrade. Works are set to begin on Monday 2 February…