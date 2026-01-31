Macclesfield conservationist Alan David Clayton has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to conservation, the environment, and to the community. Mr Clayton who’s now retired and lives in Macclesfield since 2010, said the recognition came…
Macclesfield conservationist awarded OAM
