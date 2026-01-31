Home » Plastics recycling at risk of collapse: ALGA
,

Plastics recycling at risk of collapse: ALGA

City of Casey has backed calls for urgent national packaging reform, amid rising levels of recyclable plastics dumped in landfill. Recently, Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) president Matt Burnett stated without reform, the recycling system faced collapse and landfills overwhelmed by rising deposits of recyclable…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Hope is the invisible gift

    Hope is the invisible gift

    The sacred gift of life can be likened to a river. From its quiet beginnings to its meeting with the vast ocean, the river glides…

More News

  • Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations. Lang Lang gathers at the…

  • Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

    Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

    At just 18, Eliza Owen from Cockatoo has already saved lives, rebuilt hope, and inspired a community. Last night, the Cardinia Shire Council recognised her extraordinary efforts, naming her Young…

  • A testimony of hope

    A testimony of hope

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 448546 Rose’s family escaped South Sudan’s civil war and settled in Ethiopia for safety in refugee camps. In 2000, when she was 6 years…

  • Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531198 A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in…

  • Rising star shines

    Rising star shines

    Some talents shine brightest when given room to grow and Soumil Aggarwal is proof. From a simple school project, he’s crafted a film that’s capturing attention across Victoria. Gazette journalist…