A Casey mother who transformed personal tragedy into a powerful campaign to protect other children has been named La Trobe Citizen of the Year at an Australia Day ceremony. Norliah Syer-Peterson received the award at Officer Public Hall on January 26, recognised for her tireless…
Turning tragedy into action: Latrobe Citizen of the Year
Digital Editions
-
Emerald recognised as haven of the arts
Emerald is a haven for the arts, and that passion has been given well-deserved recognition at Cardinia’s Australia Day awards. The Emerald Arts Society won…