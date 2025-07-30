Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which stands for the Environmentally Sustainable Victoria Fund Levy, was announced earlier this year as a substitute for the previous Fire…
Casey out as councils rally against levy
