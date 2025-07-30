A former Victoria Police senior sergeant based in the South East has been convicted for strangling his wife in an “disgraceful, grossly disrespectful and humiliating” act of family violence. The 57-year-old man – who is not named to protect the victim’s identity – denied pinning…
Decorated cop convicted of strangling wife
Casey out as councils rally against levy
Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which…