Greater Dandenong councillors have not taken part in a recent meeting of councillors across Victoria against the state government’s controversial new Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund (ESVF) levy on rates bills. In Greater Dandenong, council rates bills are estimated to collect a massive $57 million…
Greater Dandenong Crs absent from levy fight
-
Casey out as councils rally against levy
Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which…