Machete bins rolled out across State

The ban on the sale and possession of machetes will soon be in effect. Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Police Anthony Carbines revealed a machete safe disposal bin and announced all the statewide bin locations on Thursday 31 July. Premier Jacinta Allan said: “These…

    Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which…