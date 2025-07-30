The ban on the sale and possession of machetes will soon be in effect. Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Police Anthony Carbines revealed a machete safe disposal bin and announced all the statewide bin locations on Thursday 31 July. Premier Jacinta Allan said: “These…
Machete bins rolled out across State
-
Casey out as councils rally against levy
Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which…