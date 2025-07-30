Greater Dandenong and Casey councillors have turned down invitations to attend an Australian Mayors Summit Against Anti-Semitism to be held on the Gold Coast. The all-expense paid event for mayors, councillors and selected guests will host more than 200 local government leaders and community advocates…
Mayors decline US-based antisemitism forum
Casey out as councils rally against levy
Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which…