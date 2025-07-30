A former pest-controller has been jailed for possessing three stolen guns and for slashing an associate’s head with a machete in Mulgrave. Timothy Paul, 35, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to possessing a traffickable amount of firearms and recklessly causing injury. A judge…
Pest-controller jailed for black-market gun role
-
Casey out as councils rally against levy
Victorian councils gathered in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 July, in a united front to oppose the State Government’s $5.14 billion ESVF levy. The levy, which…