A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after police tracked an allegedly speeding stolen car from Springvale to Chadstone. Patrolling officers say they saw the white Kia near Springvale Junction about 4.10am on Monday 1 September. Police vehicles kept their distance as Airwing spotted the vehicle…
Driver arrested after alleged 140km/h escapade
-
Overdoses’ fatal toll climbs in Greater Dandenong
Drastic action, including medically-supervised injecting, is required to curb soaring numbers of people dying from unintended drug overdoses, say experts. In the five years 2019-’23,…