Drastic action, including medically-supervised injecting, is required to curb soaring numbers of people dying from unintended drug overdoses, say experts. In the five years 2019-’23, 94 have died in unintended overdoses in Greater Dandenong – the third highest council area in the state behind Geelong…
Overdoses’ fatal toll climbs in Greater Dandenong
-
Overdoses’ fatal toll climbs in Greater Dandenong
Drastic action, including medically-supervised injecting, is required to curb soaring numbers of people dying from unintended drug overdoses, say experts. In the five years 2019-’23,…