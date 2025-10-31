An alleged drink-driver has been arrested after being found asleep at the wheel at a restaurant drive-through in Dandenong, police say. The Toyota Camry’s ignition was allegedly on and the car parked at the end of the drive-through at the Cheltenham Road outlet about 2.30am…
Drive-thru drink-driver asleep at the wheel
-
Drive-thru drink-driver asleep at the wheel
An alleged drink-driver has been arrested after being found asleep at the wheel at a restaurant drive-through in Dandenong, police say. The Toyota Camry’s ignition…