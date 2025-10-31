An accused killer has lost his bid to have the case against him thrown out, with a magistrate instead committing him to stand trial over a young woman’s murder. Marat Ganiev, 53, listened through a Russian interpreter from prison as magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz handed down…
Teen’s alleged killer loses bid to have case thrown out
-
Cardinia on the way to victory after Welsh’s dominant spell
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465202 There’s one word to describe Matt Welsh’s bowling spell against Upper Beaconsfield on Saturday: unplayable. The superstar took…