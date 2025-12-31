A new campaign launched by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Victoria Police highlights the risks of speeding and drink driving, and the critical role police play in deterring these dangerous behaviours. Two new hard-hitting television ads are central to the campaign, one with a…
TAC and Victoria Police launch new road safety campaign
-
Publishing her dreams
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525063 While most teens are dreaming about the future, Isabella Sumsion is already living hers, publishing a novel while…