Landscaping for Larger Properties: 8 Key Considerations To Make

For Australians living in acreage homes or rural blocks, the task of landscaping a large property can be as appealing as it is daunting. Larger lots offer endless possibilities, but they also require strategic planning, careful budgeting, higher maintenance, and an understanding of design at a larger scale.

But despite the effort, having a well-landscaped property is priceless. Landscaping can increase your property value and improve your privacy. Below, we’ll outline eight key considerations to make when planning your landscape design for a larger property. From secure boundary solutions like PVC Fencing to well-planned water management, these are the things you need to know before tackling your project.

1. Lifestyle Zones

Large properties need deliberate zoning to make the most of the space. Understanding how you plan to use every metre of space is absolutely essential. You may want to include entertaining areas for alfresco dinner parties, recreational spaces for swimming or playing sports, vegetable gardens or orchards and service areas for practical purposes like storage or parking.

Your organisation of these zones should also account for the natural flow between them. For example, it makes much more sense to place your entertaining area by the main house than by a utility shed, and a utility shed should be placed with vehicle access in mind. The movement between zones should be intuitive. How you arrange these zones will determine the rest of your design choices.

2. Privacy and Perimeter Design

Creating a defined boundary is particularly important for large properties, as it establishes order and adds a sense of safety and privacy. Large rural Australian property and acreage property owners face a unique challenge when finding fencing that suits their needs. These properties tend to have greater wind exposure, uneven ground and, most importantly, long fence lines that can drive up costs. Material choice matters more than ever when fencing in a large property.

In cases like these, you need to look for durable, low-maintenance options that are cost-efficient. Go for durable materials like PVC fencing and Colorbond fence panels as they are excellent choices, providing long-term benefits without demanding expensive upkeep. For a greener, more natural look, you can include hedging and landscaping alongside structural boundaries.

3. Scale and Balance

It’s crucial to keep your property’s size in mind during the planning phase. Small features can get lost on large properties, and too many of them can look cluttered. As the owner of a large property, you have the opportunity to make bold choices that fit its scale – think wide, winding pathways lined with mature trees, oversized garden beds, broad lawn areas with sculptural elements, and an expansive outdoor cooking area with a brick pizza oven. The options are endless! Remember that balancing your design with the size of the property will prevent it from feeling empty or uneven.

4. Plants and Landscaping

Like with fencing, larger properties require more plants in their landscaping, which inherently leads to higher costs and more maintenance. Choosing plants that require the least amount of upkeep can greatly reduce the amount you need to spend. Australians should choose drought-resistant native species that require less watering and a reduced workload. Using mass plantings of these species can create a cohesive look at scale. Try to layer plants to add visual depth to the property – feature tall trees, large shrubs, seasonal bloom and various grasses for a truly beautiful look.

5. Irrigation, Drainage and Water Management

All those plants on such a large property will require sophisticated watering strategies. You may consider automated irrigation systems, drip-line irrigation to reduce water waste, ground shaping for proper draining or even rainwater tank and greywater system installation to find the most water-efficient strategy.

Keeping these considerations front of mind will naturally lead to reduced water bills and healthier plants for your property. Your local council can also provide guidelines on water tank sizes and installation requirements, so keep an eye out for resources on council websites and social media feeds.

6. Access, Pathways and Maintenance

Large properties require well-thought-out pathways for both people and landscaping equipment, but also consider ongoing maintenance strategies. Make pathways wide enough to accommodate wheelbarrows and lawnmowers, and ensure that your property features easy access points for a professional landscaper’s trailers and vehicles.

Planning for maintenance machinery access and routine upkeep will reduce ongoing effort and help keep your landscape in top condition. Remember: smart structure reduces ongoing effort and will only enhance your property.

7. Soil Quality and Land Preparation

Before you plant a single tree or run irrigation lines, it’s important to understand the condition of the land you’re working with. Larger properties will likely include mixed soil types, sloped paddocks, compacted sections from past livestock use or, simply, areas with poor drainage.

Conducting a soil test helps you identify nutrient levels, pH balance and any soil improvements required before landscaping. Investing in proper preparation, like adding organic matter, improving topsoil depth or breaking up compacted ground, will dramatically improve plant health and long-term landscape resilience.

8. Long-Term Sustainability and Future Growth

Landscaping a large property calls for you to plan for how the space will evolve over decades. Consider how trees will mature, how root systems will spread and how garden zones will expand as your lifestyle changes.

Sustainable design choices, like installing solar lighting along pathways, using mulch to retain moisture and designing gardens that can grow with your needs, will save time and money in the long run. Future-proofing also includes planning for potential structures like sheds, granny flats, pools or expanded outdoor entertaining spaces. Building in this flexibility early helps avoid costly redesigns later and ensures your landscaping continues to add value to your property for years to come.

Key Takeaways

A large property requires significant planning. To recap, here are the eight considerations to make before you start, as recommended by professional Australian landscapers: