Building up, not out: why double‑storey homes are rising in popularity

With land prices increasing and block sizes shrinking across Victoria, more Australians are looking upward for smarter living solutions. The double‑storey home, once considered a luxury, has now become one of the most practical and popular ways to maximise space without sacrificing comfort or style. Building up rather than out gives homeowners the flexibility to enjoy larger living areas and still retain valuable outdoor space.

The shift toward double‑storey designs is largely driven by lifestyle and affordability. For families who want to stay close to city amenities or established suburbs, land can come at a premium. A two‑storey home allows you to get the space you need for growing families, work‑from‑home setups, and entertaining—while keeping your footprint compact. It’s a way to live large on smaller parcels of land.

Modern design has also played a huge role in making double‑storey homes more accessible. Today’s layouts focus on flow and flexibility, often with open‑plan living zones downstairs and private retreats upstairs. Large windows and voids bring in natural light, while energy‑efficient materials and smart insulation ensure year‑round comfort. Advances in building technology mean that two‑storey homes are no longer just for prestige—they’re for practicality too.

Another advantage is the ability to separate family and social spaces. Parents can enjoy peace and privacy upstairs while kids or guests make use of communal areas below. Many homeowners are also turning upstairs spaces into home offices or media rooms—ideal for hybrid working arrangements. This separation enhances functionality without compromising connection.

If you’re exploring different double storey home designs in Melbourne, you’ll find plenty of innovative options that blend modern aesthetics with smart living solutions. Builders now offer flexible designs that can adapt to various block shapes and sizes, meaning you don’t have to compromise on style or lifestyle to build upwards.

While double‑storey homes can cost slightly more to build initially, they often deliver greater long‑term value. The added living space, enhanced street presence, and potential for better views make them a strong investment. Whether you’re a growing family or a couple planning for the future, building up offers a balance of space, function, and timeless appeal.

In the end, the trend toward double‑storey living reflects a new kind of Australian dream—one focused on smarter design, efficient land use, and long‑term flexibility. As our cities evolve and lifestyles change, more homeowners are discovering that the best way to make room for the future is to build up, not out.