Dandenong Stingrays’ girls have progressed to the preliminary finals of the Coates League following a comprehensive 9.18(72) to 2.2(14) victory over Geelong. The Stingrays kept Geelong scoreless until the four-minute-mark of the last quarter, with Charlotte Gilmore kicking a goal inside 40 seconds to lay…
Stingrays progress through Coates League finals
City eliminates Thunder
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Dandenong Derby never disappointing. And what a time it was for Dandenong City to get…