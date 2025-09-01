Home » Cannons win in thrilling shootout

It was another successful weekend for Casey Hockey Club as the Men’s Vic League (MVL2) team progressed to the grand final in a dramatic fashion. Despite beating Eastern Christian Hockey Organisation (ECHO) twice throughout the season and finishing on top of the ladder, this game…

  • Rosellas fly over Bulldog hurdle

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 484172 The Southern Division 1 finals kicked off on the weekend with two exciting match-ups, while minor premier Dingley…