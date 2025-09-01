It was another successful weekend for Casey Hockey Club as the Men’s Vic League (MVL2) team progressed to the grand final in a dramatic fashion. Despite beating Eastern Christian Hockey Organisation (ECHO) twice throughout the season and finishing on top of the ladder, this game…
Cannons win in thrilling shootout
Rosellas fly over Bulldog hurdle
The Southern Division 1 finals kicked off on the weekend with two exciting match-ups, while minor premier Dingley…