Dandenong West is through to its first senior grand final in 33 years after knocking off Lyndale in the Southern Football Netball League Division 3 preliminary final. The Westerners extended their lead every quarter, holding a one-point advantage at quarter time before jumping out to…
Westerners in big dance for first time in over three decades
Young Puma cubs pounce
Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong…