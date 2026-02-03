It was a heavyweight title fight that certainly delivered on its billing. Saturday night’s $150,000 Group 1 Cranbourne Cup (2555m) will be talked about for many years to come after champion pacer Leap To Fame produced possibly the greatest performance of his career. The horse…
Leap To Fame lifts the bar in Cranbourne Cup for the ages
Digital Editions
-
Eagles swoop on Bakers
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519207 Cranbourne has only won two games for the season and both of those have come against fifth-placed Silverton…