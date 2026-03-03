The first week of finals is now set for the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition with two enticing match-ups set for this weekend. Buckley Ridges managed to get a crucial win against Hallam Kalora Park to secure the minor premiership, edging out…
Bears and Bucks win big
Noble Park locked and loaded
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 520678 Noble Park (7/121) can begin preparations for a finals campaign in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association after locking…