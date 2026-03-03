Consistency, persistence and belief. Those three words have defined Paddy Cross’ journey to the top level after the livewire utility was officially picked up by Melbourne on Monday during the AFL’s Supplemental Selection Period. The 23-year-old has overcome serious injury, and multiple surgeries, to make…
Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product
Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests
Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36…