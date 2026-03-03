Casey South Melbourne (130 and 182) will be hoping to reproduce its round 17 performance in Victorian Premier Cricket (VPC) this week after the Swans handled business against Richmond (70 and 9/218). Casey South Melbourne and the Tigers will do battle again in an elimination…
Swans pass first pressure test with rematch on the cards
Digital Editions
-
Noble Park locked and loaded
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 520678 Noble Park (7/121) can begin preparations for a finals campaign in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association after locking…