It was a day when only the bravest of members from the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group took to the rink with 26 players turning up at Loch and District Bowls Club for the weekly challenge. Winter certainly descended on Melbourne over the past…
Floyd un-Loch’s the secret on a freezing cold day for bowls
-
UPDATE: Casey reacts to Operation Sandon charges
Two people, including a former Casey councillor, have been charged from matters arising from the Operation Sandon corruption…