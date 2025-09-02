Home » Floyd un-Loch’s the secret on a freezing cold day for bowls

Floyd un-Loch’s the secret on a freezing cold day for bowls

It was a day when only the bravest of members from the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group took to the rink with 26 players turning up at Loch and District Bowls Club for the weekly challenge. Winter certainly descended on Melbourne over the past…

Read more