Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong Baseball Association (DBA) Under-15 Winter Season grand final. The young Pumas produced a dominant display, winning 11-3 to take home…
Young Puma cubs pounce
