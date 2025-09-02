Home » Young Puma cubs pounce

Young Puma cubs pounce

Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong Baseball Association (DBA) Under-15 Winter Season grand final. The young Pumas produced a dominant display, winning 11-3 to take home…

Read more

  • Young Puma cubs pounce

    Young Puma cubs pounce

    Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong…