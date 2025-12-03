Some new faces added to the atmosphere and excitement as 37 members of the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group descended on Kooweerup Bowls Club for the weekly teams challenge. The bowlers were welcomed by drizzle and a cold blustery wind. Bowlers from our usual…
Harmonious Hanrahan team strike right notes at Kooweerup
-
Cranbourne man charged after stolen car crash in Wantirna
Two men, including one from Cranbourne, have been charged following reports of a firearm being spotted and an allegedly stolen vehicle crashing into three parked…