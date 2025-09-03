Marcus Krasnadamskis’ body language foreshadows the basketballer-turned-footballer’s emotions towards his two standout sports. The mention of footy widens the teenager’s eyes, brightens his face and inflects his voice with excitement. The energetic spark Krasnadamskis brings to footy which has captured AFL recruiters’ attention is patent…
Berwick AFL prospect rising
-
Berwick AFL prospect rising
Marcus Krasnadamskis’ body language foreshadows the basketballer-turned-footballer’s emotions towards his two standout sports. The mention of footy widens the teenager’s eyes, brightens his face and…