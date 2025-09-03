Bunyip is through to the Ellinbank League under-16 grand final after a thrilling 5.2(32) to 4.6(30) victory over Trafalgar in the qualifying final at Catani Recreation Reserve. It’s a significant achievement during a tough period for the Bulldogs, with the seniors winning just two games,…
‘Breathing fire:’ Bunyip through to big dance
Truckie fined for menacing ‘bullet’ tweet to PM
A truckie who tweeted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that “you need a bullet, I can do it in person” has been convicted and fined.…