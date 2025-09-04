Home » Lions face Burras with grand final spot up for grabs

A spot in the grand final is up for grabs. Pakenham will go head-to-head with minor premiers Warburton Millgrove in Saturday’s Outer East Division 1 preliminary final. The Lions reached the prelim by clawing out a competitive win over Alexandra, while the Burras were rolled…

    Two institutes in the City of Casey will be delivering the State Government’s Reconnect Program, aimed at ensuring every Victorian has access to learning and…