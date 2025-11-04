Vic Premier Cricket Club Casey-South Melbourne has been accused of ball tampering in its First XI match against Melbourne Cricket Club at Casey Fields on Saturday. The match ball was allegedly scraped across a concrete surface after a boundary was hit early in the day’s…
Ball tampering allegation hits Casey South Melbourne
