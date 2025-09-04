A veterinary nurse who pioneered Australia’s first greyhound adoption program has been recognised at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club’s annual Women in Racing Awards Night. Mel Tochner, based at Sandown Vet Clinic, took out the prestigious Marg Thompson Award on Thursday, 4 September. Visiting Los Angeles…
Greyhounds angel wins top award
