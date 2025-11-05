After the most successful season in club history, Hallam is entering a new era with Anthony Bernardo set to take over the reins as senior coach. Bernardo, a well-respected midfielder and player among the region, is being elevated from his position as assistant coach after…
Bernardo the man to take Hallam into premiership defence
-
Dandenong business torched after gunpoint threat
A security guard was threatened to leave at gunpoint before a car was torched at a panel shop in Dandenong. Detectives from Greater Dandenong Crime…