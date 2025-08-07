Home » Pakenham ready for grand final challenge against Ballarat

Pakenham ready for grand final challenge against Ballarat

Pakenham will host Ballarat at Cardinia Life on Saturday night at 8pm in the Big V Youth League One men’s final. It’s a clash of third against fourth, the two teams splitting their regular season matches against each other. The Warriors won every quarter in…

  • Cardinia fronts parliament fraud inquiry

    Cardinia Shire Council has fronted a parliamentary inquiry into fraud and corruption controls in local government, highlighting the unique risks and accountability challenges faced by…