Deserving winners across the board in Outer East awards

The Outer East Football Netball League hosted its annual awards night on Saturday and winners were spread across the board. In netball, Kaelah O’Shanassy took home the Premier Division B Grade leading goalscorer and best and fairest, worthy recognition for her record-breaking season for ROC….

  • New park for Clyde North

    New park for Clyde North

    A new park has opened in Clyde North. Developer Mirvac announced the official opening of Clara Park in late September, a new green space located…