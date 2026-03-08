Noble Park (173) has a lot of work to do in a very small space of time if it wants to challenge for this year’s Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) premiership after being pushed aside easily by near-neighbour Endeavour Hills (226) on Saturday. The last…
Eagles thrive in local derby
Honouring women who inspire Cardinia
The Cardinia Cultural Centre came alive on Thursday, 5 March, as the community gathered to celebrate the women who shape and strengthen life across the…