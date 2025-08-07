Despite a disappointing season which could see Cranbourne relegated the club has backed in its leader re-appointing coach Angelo Soldatos for 2026. The first-time senior coach will look to drive the Eagles forward into a new era, continuing to develop and nurture young players into…
Cranbourne backs in Soldatos to lead club forward
Rays girls in stinging form
Dandenong Stingrays coach Nathan Boyd has praised the growth of twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell. The pair continue…