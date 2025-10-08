Home » Crosher turns crusher after interesting lead up for Emerald
,

Crosher turns crusher after interesting lead up for Emerald

Emerald opener Ian Crosher was a lot more organised during his 101-ball stay at the crease than he was in the lead up to his marvellous innings against Pakenham Upper/Toomuc on Saturday. The soon-to-be 54-year-old was the shining light for the Bombers, crunching 15 fours…

Read more