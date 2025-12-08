High 5’s has cemented its place as a Mountain Dart League (MDL) Division 1 dynasty after winning a third-consecutive title with an 11-4 victory over Noble Park 1. The Friday night shootout was expected to be a hard-fought affair, but High 5’s set the tone…
High 5’s prove invincible as darts dynasty continues to grow
Compelled by love, youth raise funds
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 520803 Ending the year with some good cheer and kindness, a group of young Rotarians from Emerald have raised…