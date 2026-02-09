Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night. In Division 1, the big question is: Can anyone knock off High 5’s? It’s only early, but the answer to…
