Cobras strike and Maroons rally in Turf 2 action

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 competition is heating up with the top three tightly contested and Parkfield holding onto top position. Only half a win separates first from third, with Narre Warren hoping to hold onto fourth spot and play finals in…

More News

    Casey debuts new mobile signal mapping tool

    The City of Casey has debuted a new interactive mobile signal mapping tool which endeavours to give residents detailed insights surrounding mobile connectivity around their region. The new public facing…

    VCAT blocks digital billboard near Cranbourne homes

    A proposed electronic billboard on Cameron Street in Cranbourne has been rejected by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, backing Casey Council’s refusal. VCAT Member Katherine Paterson ruled on 6…

    Bandicoot corridor rezoned after State’s legal advice

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 262016 A proposed conservation zone for a private Cranbourne land was removed on legal advice from the State Government and replaced with a conservation…

    State Government promises new emergency facilities for Casey Hospital

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 153243 With the official plans for the expansion of Casey’s emergency department debuted, the state government is progressing on its $280 million project, with…

    Scientist eyes clean hydrogen future

    A Noble Park scientist who is forging world-first hydrogen-energy technology has been awarded City of Greater Dandenong’s Sustainability Award. Suraj Loomba, who arrived in Australia on a student visa in…