Momentum swings and shifting tides defined Dandenong’s day one matchup with Melbourne in round 16 of Victorian Premier Cricket. At Shepley Oval, the Panthers won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Brett Forsyth and Venuk Hemachandra provided what seemed to be a promising foundation,…
Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley
Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around
Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night.…