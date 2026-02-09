Some Harry Hoekstra magic lifted Casey South Melbourne to another positive position after day one on Saturday in round 16 of Victorian Premier Cricket. Casey South Melbourne travelled to Jubilee Park to face 10th-placed Ringwood with both teams looking to qualify for finals and needing…
Swans in promising pose
Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around
Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night.…