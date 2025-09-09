Devon Meadows co-captain and midfield gun Joel Hillis has taken out the George Osborne Medal for the second consecutive year in MPFNL Division 2. Hillis polled 25 votes this year after winning the award in a tie last season with 27 votes. It has never…
Panthers’ prince crowned for second year in a row
Social housing tower approved in Metro Village
Property developer Burbank Urban has been given the green light to develop a social housing project in the heart of Dandenong. The project includes 89…