Dandenong Stingrays girls have progressed to the Coates League grand final with an 8.8(56) to 2.3(15) victory over Oakleigh Chargers. After back-to-back losses against the same opponent in the preliminary final across the last two years, Dandenong came in with a clear plan and executed…
Stingrays into grand final
Social housing tower approved in Metro Village
Property developer Burbank Urban has been given the green light to develop a social housing project in the heart of Dandenong. The project includes 89…