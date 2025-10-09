Home » Lions look to make statement in matchup with Seagulls
A massive test awaits Pakenham this weekend as the Lions head to Rutter Park to take on CCCA powerhouse Tooradin. Jack Anning’s side looked convincing against Devon Meadows but a matchup with the Seagulls will prove to be a major gauge on Pakenham’s ability to…

