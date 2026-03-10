An enthralling two days of action at Mervyn Hughes Oval saw the qualifying final matchup of Casey South Melbourne and St Kilda come down to the wire in Victorian Premier Cricket. The Swans had jumped into fourth after Cricket Victoria acknowledged a mistake in its…
Gallant Swans fall short
Digital Editions
-
Caldern brings safety and inclusion to the show
The upcoming Pakenham Show will feature a new stand to the Adventure Trail from Caldern, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Emergency Responders’ Network. Principal Advocate…