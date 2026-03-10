It was a disappointing end to the season for Keysborough in the DDCA Turf 3 competition after the Knights were bowled all out for just 58 against Lynbrook to lose by five wickets in the semi-final. The Lakers won the toss and chose to bowl…
Lakers remove Knights’ armour, Bloods too good for Bucks
